POLITICS

Sen. Dianne Feinstein holds roundtable discussion on gun safety with survivors, activists

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Dianne Feinstein summoned gun violence survivors, activists and medical personnel for a roundtable discussion on gun safety. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the wake of this past weekend's March for Our Lives protests, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein summoned gun violence survivors, activists and medical personnel for a roundtable discussion on gun safety.

Feinstein sponsored gun legislation back 1994. It was written to expire in 2004. It did expire, and there have been no other gun restrictions since then.

"We can pass the assault weapons legislation, we can ban bump stocks, we can have real comprehensive background checks," Feinstein said Tuesday.

Paul Wilson's wife, Christy, was one of eight people killed by a gunman at a hair salon in Seal Beach in 2011.

"I want to see gun reform happen. I think the Second Amendment, it's an antiquated law," Wilson said. "Yes, actually, I'm more hopeful now. I think we are seeing the youth of our nation is now involved."

Feinstein said she does not believe the Second Amendment can be repealed and feels new legislation she's proposing would save lives

"People need to stand up," she added. "They need to recognize what's happening in this country, and they need to see what this is doing to America."

Feinstein said she wants Congress to raise the age limit for buying guns to 21 while banning military-style assault weapons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetygun controldianne feinsteinDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News