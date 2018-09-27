POLITICS

Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Christine Blasey Ford 'attractive,' 'pleasing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Orrin Hatch said Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault when they were teenagers, is "attractive" and "pleasing." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON --
A long-serving Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault when they were teenagers, is "attractive" and "pleasing."

Utah's Orrin Hatch made the comments as the committee broke for lunch after hearing several hours of testimony from Ford.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and when Hatch was asked whether he found Ford to be believable, he said: "It's too early to say. I don't think she's uncredible. I think she's attractive -- a good witness. But it's way early."

And when a reporter asked 84-year-old Hatch what he meant by saying the 51-year-old was "attractive," he said: "In other words, she's pleasing."

He later added: "I'll say this. She's attractive, and she's a nice person and I wish her well."

Hatch's spokesman Matt Whitlock later sought to clarify the remarks.

"Hatch uses 'attractive' to describe personalities, not appearances," he said. "If you search his past quotes you'll see he's used it consistently for years for men and women he believed has compelling personalities."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsupreme courtu.s. & worldsexual misconductsenatechristine blasey fordu.s. supreme court
POLITICS
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
More Politics
Top Stories
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Man wanted for LA sex assault placed on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Long Beach football player killed in Jack in the Box shooting
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
Show More
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer
Candidates for California governor campaign in SoCal
More News