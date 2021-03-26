immigration

Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn lead senate tour to Rio Grande Valley in response to immigration crisis

By Jeff Ehling
In response to the immigration crisis surging at the southern border, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are leading a Senate delegation on a tour of the Texas-Mexico border.

Cruz posted a video from the Rio Grande overnight that appears to show human smugglers on the Mexican side of the river.

"That's Mexico right over there, and you can see there are three smugglers right there," Cruz is heard saying in the video.

He also said those smugglers were taunting the senators on the U.S. side.

Cruz called on Pres. Joe Biden's administration to strengthen the border and reverse policies that Cruz says is fueling a surge at the border.

Meanwhile, Biden says he will not allow unaccompanied children to stay on the Mexican side where they are hungry and exposed to the elements.

When asked if those children will be allowed to stay in the U.S., Biden said that will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The delegation also visited overrun holding facilities where the senators claim to have seen mothers and children cramped into small outdoor areas with dirt floors.

SEE RELATED STORY: Out of space: More emergency sites opening to handle influx of migrant children

"This is a humanitarian crisis, this is a public health crisis," Cruz said. "The illegal immigrants who are being released, they are testing positive for COVID-19 at a seven times higher rate than the American population, and it is a national security crisis."

When a reporter asked Biden if what's happening inside the facilities is acceptable to him, he said, "That's a serious question, right? That's why we're going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly."

SEE RELATED: U.S. trying to dissuade migrant travel to ease growing border crisis

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformsenatejoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
Prince Harry lands job at SF startup BetterUp
Photos of migrant detention center highlight border secrecy
San Diego Convention Center to shelter migrant kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after slow-speed chase in LA
Protesters, LAPD clash at Echo Park for second night
Woman, dog fatally stabbed at San Dimas park
Video: Boy, 11, hit by car while running after ice cream truck in LA
Suspect arrested in attack on 69-year-old man in Irvine
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
Show More
Oath Keepers leader told followers, 'Trump better do his damn duty': Feds
Disneyland begins planning effort to expand offerings in current footprint
SoCal restaurants facing difficulties hiring back staff
Illegal dumping cleanup requests tripled in LA since 2017, report says
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
More TOP STORIES News