Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposes universal childcare while speaking in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- It may be a year before the California Primary, but the 2020 presidential election stormed into Glendale on President's Day with Elizabeth Warren addressing about 1,700 people."When government works great for the rich and for no one else - that's corruption," Warren said.The Massachusetts senator discussed a bold campaign proposal of universal childcare for every child in the U.S. under 6. But how would she pay for it?"Right now, 28 states in America, childcare for a little kid costs more than tuition at a state university. Think about that. The consequence is families are just buckling under the weight of it all," she said. "Two percent tax on everybody who has more than $50 million in assets."Those in Glendale who attended said they liked what Warren had to say, especially on immigration."Separating children from their parents does not align with the values of the people of the United States of America. This wall is a monument to hate and division and we will not build this wall," Warren said.Voters who are paying attention this early said it's because of their opposition to President Donald Trump and since California's primary moved up to March 3.Two 18-year-olds will be voting in their first presidential election come 2020."I really am appreciative that she came out to California and came to see us. I've been following her for many years. She's such an inspiration to everyone," Kendall Burkhard said.Landon Russell said he felt Warren was relatable to the middle class."She was very down to Earth and really understands what it's like to come from a working family and gets the struggle of the everyday American. I think she'd be a great president," he said.