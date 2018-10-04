POLITICS

Sexual assault survivors march, protest against Kavanaugh preliminary vote in Hollywood

Sexual assault survivors protesting the upcoming vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavnaugh took to the streets of Hollywood Thursday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sexual assault survivors protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavnaugh took to the streets of Hollywood Thursday.

The protesters marched through Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, and the demonstration was expected to last about four hours.

Men and women held signs with sayings such as Kava-NOPE and #MeToo v. Kavanaugh and chanted "Kavanaugh is not welcome here." At one point, they even stopped and sang.

Sexual assault survivors also told their stories and urged other survivors to continue coming forward.

The demonstration was one of many held around the country as Republican senators set up a preliminary vote on Kavanaugh for Friday morning.

Kavanaugh was investigated by the FBI over allegations of sexual assault in the 1980s after Democrats pressed for the probe last week. The FBI report was sent to Congress overnight and GOP lawmakers briefed on the agency's confidential document said there was no verification of the woman's past claims.

Earlier last week, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. She recalled details of the alleged incident involving Kavanaugh and one of his friends inside a locked room at a 1982 high school gathering. During the suspected assault, Ford said Kavanaugh tried to take off her clothes, held her down and covered her mouth to keep her from screaming.

After Ford went public with her story, two other women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
