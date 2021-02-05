Politics

SoCal Congresswoman breaks with Republicans in vote to remove Greene from committees

Congresswoman Young Kim was one of many lawmakers who voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees on Thursday -- but the only Republican from California to side with the mostly-Democratic move.

Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move to remove Greene from her committee assignments with 230-199 votes.

Greene was on the Education and Labor, and Budget, committees.

Kim represents California's 39th Congressional District, which includes Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.

Kim released a statement on Thursday, which said:

"Antisemitism, conspiracy theories and threats should never be part of our political discourse. This should not be tolerated by either party. I came to Congress to focus on policy issues that unite our country and improve the lives of my constituents in the 39th District. Comments like what we've seen from Rep. Greene make that more difficult and are not what the Republican Party stands for.

"Rep. Greene's comments and actions, from spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories to questioning 9/11 and school shootings, are wrong in any context. I cannot in good conscience support this rhetoric in any way. House Democrats also should have held their members accountable when they made reprehensible comments.

"Our country needs to unite and work on policies to help the American people. We need to get people back to work, reopen small businesses and expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Just as I continue to show my commitment to working across the aisle, I hope Democrats come to the table to work with us. The only way we can get big things done in Congress is by working together."

Kim was among eleven Republicans who joined 219 Democrats in backing Greene's ejection from her committees, including: Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York, Maria Salazar of Florida, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida.

Congresswoman indicated support for executing top Democrats in 2018-2019 social media posts
EMBED More News Videos

Students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and families of the victims are calling for Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation, after comments surfaced that showed her agreeing with people who said the 2018 shooting was a "false flag" operation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsorange countylos angeles countysan bernardino countydonald trumpcongresswomencongress
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD in standoff with suspect after chase in San Fernando Valley
Bill would speed up reopening of CA theme parks
California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the Golden State
Moreno Valley residents facing charges in EDD fraud case
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
Human trafficking investigation nets 145 arrests in LA County
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Show More
Food delivery robots get rolling in San Pedro
Powerful storm eased drought in parts of California
OC mom, cancer survivor offers hope to others
9 people hospitalized after hazmat incident in Ontario
COVID vaccination site opens at Ontario Convention Center
More TOP STORIES News