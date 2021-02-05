SoCal Congresswoman breaks with Republicans in vote to remove Greene from committees

Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move to remove Greene from her committee assignments with 230-199 votes.
Greene was on the Education and Labor, and Budget, committees.
Kim represents California's 39th Congressional District, which includes Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.
Kim released a statement on Thursday, which said:
"Antisemitism, conspiracy theories and threats should never be part of our political discourse. This should not be tolerated by either party. I came to Congress to focus on policy issues that unite our country and improve the lives of my constituents in the 39th District. Comments like what we've seen from Rep. Greene make that more difficult and are not what the Republican Party stands for.
"Rep. Greene's comments and actions, from spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories to questioning 9/11 and school shootings, are wrong in any context. I cannot in good conscience support this rhetoric in any way. House Democrats also should have held their members accountable when they made reprehensible comments.
"Our country needs to unite and work on policies to help the American people. We need to get people back to work, reopen small businesses and expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Just as I continue to show my commitment to working across the aisle, I hope Democrats come to the table to work with us. The only way we can get big things done in Congress is by working together."
Kim was among eleven Republicans who joined 219 Democrats in backing Greene's ejection from her committees, including: Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York, Maria Salazar of Florida, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida.
