SoFi Stadium property to serve as vote center for November election

The sprawling property at the former Hollywood Park race track location joins other Southland venues such as Staples Center, Dodger Stadium and the Forum that will allow people to cast ballots while allowing ample space for physical distancing. USC's Galen Center was also added as a vote-center venue on Tuesday.
"This is a touchdown for democracy,'' quipped Dean Logan, county registrar-recorder/county clerk. "Partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams to host a vote center in such a large, visible location demonstrates the spirit of community and a shared commitment to make sure all voters have access to cast a ballot in 2020.''
The announcement was made on National Voter Registration Day, a coast-to-coast effort to encourage people to take part in the upcoming election. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19. To check if you're registered to vote, visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
The vote center at SoFi Stadium will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. Any voter can cast a ballot at the SoFi Stadium vote center -- or any other center -- regardless of where they live.
"Our goal is the help expand polling access for our local community and the greater Los Angeles region, providing Angelenos with more locations and greater ease of access to exercise their right to vote,'' Jason Gannon, managing director of the stadium and Hollywood Park, said in a statement.
Voters will be able to enter the stadium property at Prairie Avenue and Arbor Vitae, then turn right on District Drive and park in Lot N. The vote center itself will itself will be located at the NFL Trailer.
Officials said the center will adhere to all state and county health regulations mandated by the pandemic, including face coverings and frequent cleaning, including cleaning of each voting station after every use. Voters will also be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social-distancing measures.
