State Department: Reports of US-Iran prisoner swap deal 'not true'

TEHRAN, Iran -- A U.S. State Department spokesman said reports of a US-Iran prisoner swap deal "are not true."Iranian state TV is reporting that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran.The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official.The official said a deal made between the U.S. and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of $7 billion frozen Iranian funds. Washington did not immediately acknowledge any deal.State TV also quoted the official as saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of a British-Iranian woman. The U.K. did not immediately acknowledge any such deal.