2020 presidential election

George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis to moderate ABC News Democratic debate

ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir along with ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis will moderate the Feb. 7 Democratic primary debate, the network announced Wednesday.

The eighth Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News in partnership with Apple News and WMUR-TV, begins at 8 p.m. ET and takes place at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The state will host the country's first primary on Feb. 11.

WMUR-TV's Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez will also ask questions to the candidates in the mind of the voters, the announcement read.

Qualified presidential candidates will be announced at a later date. Only six candidates qualified for the Jan. 14 debate in Des Moines: Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

RELATED: Democratic debates scheduled for 2020

The ABC News Democratic Debate will air live nationally on the ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live along with an analysis beginning at 7 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew hampshiredebateabc newsdemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'Russians' comment
NY Times endorses 2 candidates in Democratic contest
SurveyUSA poll: Joe Biden leads among Democratic primary voters in CA
Andrew Yang's wife details alleged sexual assault by doctor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP investigating prank as possible motive in IE crash
Suspicious call prompts lockdown at high school in Sylmar
Kaiser Woodland Hills to temporarily close after water main break
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Show More
Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
High number of fatal crashes in SoCal linked to road rage, data shows
LAX screening passengers as coronavirus reaches US
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
More TOP STORIES News