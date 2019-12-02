Politics

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ending his Democratic presidential campaign

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ending his Democratic presidential campaign.

Bullock announced he's dropping out Monday morning, saying in a statement it's become clear he won't be able to break into the top tier of a crowded primary.

The two-term governor and former state attorney general tried to make the case he's the best bet to beat President Donald Trump because he's the only Democratic candidate to win in a state Trump won in 2016.

But Bullock got a late start announcing his candidacy in May. Bullock struggled to raise money and rise in the polls, qualifying for only one Democratic debate.

Democrats have pushed Bullock to challenge Sen. Steve Daines in 2020. Bullock's spokeswoman Galia Slayen says he will not run for Senate next year.

See more stories and videos related to the presidential race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvotingpresidential racevote 2020democrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saugus High students return to class for first time since shooting
LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after holiday
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Cyber Monday: Watch out for scammers, officials warn
Thousands without power in IE mountain communities
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Pennsylvania home
Show More
When buying gift card, watch out for hidden fees
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Texas science teacher accused of oral sex with student
2 LAPD officers hurt after crash with alleged DUI driver in NoHo
World AIDS Day marked in Southland with somber ceremonies
More TOP STORIES News