Stressed from election 2020? South LA voters practice yoga at the polls

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This election has been overwhelming for many of us - so why not relax with some yoga after casting your vote?That's exactly what voters at one South Los Angeles voting site got to take part in.The Inner City Education Foundation hosted a pop-up socially distanced meditation retreat at its voting site in View Park-Windsor Hills.Voters got to practice yoga poses, breathing and mindfullness techniques to ease the anxiety after a hectic campaign season.