POLITICS

19 students from across LA meet with mayor, suggest citywide gun reform campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Nineteen students from different high schools and backgrounds in Los Angeles had a unique opportunity to tell Mayor Eric Garcetti how they feel about gun violence and gun control. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nineteen students from different high schools and backgrounds in Los Angeles had a unique opportunity to tell Mayor Eric Garcetti how they feel about gun violence and gun control.

"We're the people who are actually in the schools. The people who are actually affected by these shootings that happened," said Ben Holtzman, a student at Hamilton High School.

On Tuesday, the meeting fell on the eve of the National School Walkout, a demonstration one month after 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The students want Congress to pass federal laws closing loopholes in the 72-hour waiting period to buy a gun and to require background checks at gun shows. They also believe the focus in school should be on mental health.

"I think that we need more counselors on campus that reach out to students who may be at-risk," said Mikala Nellum, a student at Chatsworth High School.

The teens recognize how their actions play a role in prevention and that kindness is key.

"We recognize the importance of just lending a helping hand and just speaking to someone whom you've never spoken to before, and how those small things can have a large impact," said Danielle Rawles, a student at Westchester High School.

So how can the city help? The teenagers suggested a campaign similar to what's been done about the drought and human trafficking.

"We don't have a citywide campaign that is specifically about gun violence these days. So, I take that challenge and I embrace it because I learned that, I heard that from these students. Together, with the school board, I would love to be a part of that," Garcetti said.

The students all plan to take part in the national walkout, which happens at 10 a.m. Wednesday across all time zones. They said it's an opportunity to get others involved and that it's not a moment but a movement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun violencegun controlgunsstudentshigh schoolmental healthstudent safetyprotestparkland school shootingDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News