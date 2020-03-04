Politics

Super Tuesday: LA County voters face hourslong wait to cast ballot at some voting centers

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Super Tuesday voters were waiting in long lines for hours before casting their ballot at some voting centers in Los Angeles County.

One voter reported waiting for three hours at the Echo Park Recreation Center, which was said to be equipped with only four voting machines. A lengthy, meandering line was seen on the sidewalk outside.

At a voting center in Palisades Recreation Center in Pacific Palisades, some voters said their wait was about an hour. Some 85 people were in line at one point.

Some voters blamed the long wait on a recent change in the county that eliminated traditional polling places - such as at churches or in residential garages -- in favor of designated vote centers. County officials describe the centers as similar to polling places but with more features to make voting easier.

Some voters at the Palisades Recreation Center acknowledged that voting was easier once they reached the front of the line.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

