Supporters of Mayor Pete Buttigieg turn out for Hollywood fundraiser

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of supporters showed up Tuesday night at a Hollywood fundraising event for presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The South Bend, Indiana mayor has been consistently behind Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren but that did not stop his ardent supporters from attending the event at the Avalon Hollywood.
The event was billed as a Conversation with Mayor Pete.
Among the topics was conversation on the crisis surrounding climate change.
"I'm running for president because I believe our country is running out of time," Buttigieg said. "This is our shot. If we don't act, we will find ourselves in the future years past the point of no return."
