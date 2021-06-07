Politics

Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Democrats to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13

WASHINGTON -- A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status from seeking "green cards" to remain in the country permanently.

The designation applies to people who come from countries ravaged by war or disaster. It protects them from deportation and allows them to work legally. There are 400,000 people from 12 countries with TPS status.

The outcome in a case involving a couple from El Salvador who have been in the U.S. since the early 1990s turned on whether people who entered the country illegally and were given humanitarian protections were ever "admitted" into the United States under immigration law.

Kagan wrote that they were not. "The TPS program gives foreign nationals nonimmigrant status, but it does not admit them. So the conferral of TPS does not make an unlawful entrant...eligible" for a green card, she wrote.

The House of Representatives already has passed legislation that would make it make possible for TPS recipients to become permanent residents, Kagan noted. The bill faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.

The case pitted the Biden administration against immigrant groups that argued many people who came to the U.S. for humanitarian reasons have lived in the country for many years, given birth to American citizens and put down roots in the U.S.

In 2001, the U.S. gave Salvadoran migrants legal protection to remain in the U.S. after a series of earthquakes in their home country.

People from 11 other countries are similarly protected. They are: Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtimmigration
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
News conference expected today after arrests in Aiden Leos case
Man grabs necklace off woman's neck during OC robbery
Suspect sought in North Hollywood homicide, kidnapping
Car hit by gunfire on 5 Freeway in Anaheim
Suspect in custody after shots fired near Azusa Pacific University
Pomona vigil held in honor of slain teen who was allegedly tortured
Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad's' Linc, dies at 81
Show More
Customer assaulted at Toluca Lake dry cleaner
Two shootings reported hours apart on 605 FWY in Irwindale
Paul vs Mayweather fight in Miami exhibition match
3 dead after shooting at graduation party in Miami-Dade area
GoFundMe page set up for captain wounded in Agua Dulce fire station shooting
More TOP STORIES News