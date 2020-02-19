Politics

SurveyUSA poll: Voters nationwide say Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders most likely to defeat Donald Trump

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA found voters nationwide believe two non-traditional Democratic presidential candidates run strongest against Donald Trump. (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the eve of the Nevada Caucus, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA found that voters nationwide believe Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are mostly likely to defeat President Donald Trump.

The survey's results were released Wednesday morning, one day after the former Republican and New York City mayor qualified for his first Democratic presidential debate. In a SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday, Bloomberg surged into second place among California voters.

In Wednesday's survey, Bloomberg defeats Trump by 7 points, unchanged from 30 days ago and effectively unchanged from 60 days ago.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed closely behind, defeating Trump by 5 points, 50% to 45%. He led by 12 points in the SurveyUSA poll published in November.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in third place, defeating Trump 48% to 45%, according to the survey. Biden led by 13 points in the November poll.

Biden is tied with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Candidates who run even with Trump or would be defeated include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

The next Democratic presidential debate will be held Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Here are the responses to each question in the survey, which interviewed 3,200 adults across the country:

1. Regardless of whether you may consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or a member of some other party, if there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?
Donald Trump, 45%
Joe Biden, 48%
Undecided, 7%

2. If there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg, who would you vote for?


Donald Trump, 45%
Pete Buttigieg, 48%
Undecided, 8%

3. If there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?
Donald Trump, 47%
Elizabeth Warren, 46%
Undecided, 7%

4. If there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, who would you vote for?
Donald Trump, 45%
Bernie Sanders, 50%
Undecided, 5%

5. If there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg, who would you vote for?
Donald Trump, 43%
Mike Bloomberg, 50%
Undecided, 7%

6. If there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Amy Klobuchar, who would you vote for?
Donald Trump, 46%
Amy Klobuchar, 44%
Undecided, 10%

7. If there were a general election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Tom Steyer, who would you vote for?
Donald Trump, 47%
Tom Steyer, 42%
Undecided, 11%
