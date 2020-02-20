SurveyUSA poll: Nearly half of Californians say democracy is endangered

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hours after the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA shows that nearly half of California voters say democracy in the U.S. is endangered.The poll said 48% of Californians say democracy is endangered.California is divided on which presidential candidate is best for the country, the poll shows.When asked which candidate, if elected, would most likely be "America's salvation," the poll reveals Michael Bloomberg leads the way at 34%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 31%.Pete Buttigieg is in third at 30%. President Donald Trump is fourth at 21%.Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were not mentioned in the poll.Here are the responses to each question in the poll:1. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as President?Approve, 34%Disapprove, 62%Not Sure, 4%2. Do you approve or disapprove of the job William Barr is doing as Attorney General?Approve, 28%Disapprove, 41%Not Sure, 32%3. As a result of President Trump's impeachment, are you committed to voting for Republicans up and down the ballot? More likely to vote for a Republican? Unaffected one way or the other? More likely to vote for a Democrat? Or committed to voting for Democrats up and down the ballot?Republicans Up And Down The Ballot, 16%More Likely To Vote For a Republican, 12%Unaffected One Way Or The Other, 19%More Likely To Vote For a Democrat, 15%Democrats Up And Down The Ballot, 35%Not Sure, 2%4. Is Democracy in the United States ...More Vibrant Than Ever, 6%Thriving, 13%Doing Just OK, 26%Endangered, 48%Extinct, 5%Not Sure, 3%5. If Donald Trump is re-elected as President in November, will it result in America's ... ?Salvation, 21%Destruction, 39%Neither, 26%Not Sure, 6%6. If Bernie Sanders is elected President in November, will it result in America's ... ?Salvation, 31%Destruction, 37%Neither, 27%Not Sure, 12%7. If Mike Bloomberg is elected President in November, will it result in America's ... ?Salvation, 34%Destruction, 20%Neither, 32%Not Sure, 15%8. If Pete Buttigieg is elected President in November, will it result in America's ... ?Salvation, 30%Destruction, 19%Neither, 34%Not Sure, 17%9. Every President of the United States swears an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Based on what you know so far, has Donald Trump upheld his oath? Or violated his oath?Upheld His Oath, 34%Violated His Oath, 56%Not Sure, 10%