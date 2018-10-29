POLITICS

Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says

ATLANTA, GA. --
CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta Police have confirmed they responded to a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.

He says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

An initial hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they linked him to the packages through fingerprint and DNA evidence.
