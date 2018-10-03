POLITICS

Immigrants rights activists, Teamsters rally in Wilmington over Temporary Protected Status changes

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Immigrant rights activists and Teamsters teamed up for a rally in Los Angeles.


Hundreds of protesters drove to the Port of L.A.'s Wilmington Waterfront Park. They were there to protest workers losing their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The TPS program allows people from countries facing upheaval or natural disasters to work and live in the U.S. on a renewable temporary basis. The Trump administration rescinded the program for several African, South and Central American countries.

The Teamsters, composed of warehouse workers and truck drivers, have thousands of TPS holders who are members of the union. Now those workers are faced with having to decide by September 2019 whether to return to their home countries or go into hiding here in the United States.

The port truck drivers and warehouse workers are on their third day of a strike. They are protesting the classification of drivers as independent contractors and claim the logistics companies owe them back wages.

The two groups were showing support for one another's cause.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsunionsimmigrationimmigration reformvisaPresident Donald TrumpWilmingtonLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation complete, key vote set for Friday, McConnell says
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Pool chemical exposure in Thousand Oaks sends multiple people to hospital
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation complete, key vote set for Friday, McConnell says
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
1 person dead, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA
Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent
Pomona man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing father
Show More
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
SoCal rain continuing through Thursday morning
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Coast Guard crews seize 11 tons of cocaine from smugglers
More News