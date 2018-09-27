BRETT KAVANAUGH

'All of these women cannot be lying': Lawyer Michael Avenatti on client, other Brett Kavanaugh accusers

In an interview with ''Good Morning America'' on Thursday ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about Brett Kavanaugh, Michael Avenatti spoke about his client, Julie Swetnick, and other women who have made accusations about the nominee's past actions. ('Good Morning America''|Michael Avenatti/Twitter')

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is representing one of the women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, said that it's "impossible" that each of the accusers is lying.

"All of these women cannot be lying. It doesn't make any sense," he told Good Morning America on Thursday. "They didn't all sit down in some secret meeting at a Starbucks somewhere and hatch this grand plan."

Avenatti on Wednesday released a sworn statement from his client, Julie Swetnick, making her the third woman to go public with allegations against Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee will testify on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as will the first woman to come forward, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

In the statement, Swetnick said that she was gang raped at a high school party in the 1980s. Swetnick believes she was drugged and said she was unable to fight the boys off. She said she remembers Kavanaugh was at the party.

"There is evidence suggesting to her that he was part of the gang rape that occurred," Avenatti told GMA. "There is other evidence suggesting that he wasn't."

The statement details more than just the one alleged assault. Swetnick said she had witnessed boys "lined up" outside of bedrooms at other parties and that after the alleged assault she came to believe that those instances had also been gang rapes.

"She was aware that there was something going on in these back bedrooms, in these back rooms, but she wasn't exactly aware of what until after she was assaulted and she realized what had been going on," Avenatti said. "And she then started asking questions of other people about what had been going on in these back rooms, and these people corroborated."

Kavanaugh was allegedly part of this activity, according to Swetnick's statement. She said she also saw him acting "abusive and highly physically aggressive" towards girls, "including pressing girls against him without their consent, 'grinding' against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls' clothing to expose private body parts."

Avenatti said he hopes the FBI will investigate all of Swetnick's claims, whether or not Kavanaugh was involved in the alleged assault on his client.

"All of the other conduct, also, is equally troubling and makes this man unqualified to be on the U.S. Supreme Court," he said.
