Thousands across LA County cast early ballots before Election Day

There were long lines Saturday as thousands of Los Angeles residents throughout the county voted early.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The county had 10 locations where eligible voters were able to cast ballots before Tuesday's election.

Long lines were seen in Reseda, Westlake Village and Pasadena.

"I'm going to be busy on Tuesday," said Jude Anumwah, who voted early on Saturday. "I might not be able to come out, and I don't want to come to take any chance of missing it because of what is going on."

The LA County Registrar said by 2 p.m., the early voting numbers had already surpassed last weekend's two-day total by more than 1,000.

Voting officials said thousands of people have already voted this weekend. They remind people that vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at early voting sites.

Learn more about the upcoming election at abc7.com/vote.

