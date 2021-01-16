HAPPENING TODAY: Vice President Mike Pence visiting NAS Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. -- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are set to visit the South Valley today.The Vice President is expected to arrive at Naval Air Station Lemoore sometime around 2 pm.He will speak with service members about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements.Second Lady Karen Pence will also speak this afternoon.She's expected to address military families -- and will highlight employment solutions for spouses of deployed military members.This will be the Vice President's second visit to the Valley in the last two years.Both locations and visits are closed to the public.Action News will have live coverage of the visit.