politics

Tom Petty's family issues cease and desist order to Trump campaign

The family of the late Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign after Petty's 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down" was played on Saturday evening at the rally.
The family of the late Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign after one of the musician's songs was played at the President's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Petty's 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down" was played on Saturday evening at the rally, which drew a smaller-than-expected crowd of supporters.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family said in a tweet Saturday.

MORE: Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's comeback rally?
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump's intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.


"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together," according to the tweet.

While the family said they stand for America and democracy, they believe President Donald Trump does not represent "noble ideals of either."

"We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage," they said in the tweet.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Petty died in October 2017 at the age of 66.
RELATED: Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
EMBED More News Videos

In the last few weeks, Oklahoma -- and the Tulsa area in particular -- has seen a rise in coronavirus cases. President Trump went ahead with his campaign rally in spite of that.



VIDEO: Trump 'livid' over empty seats at Tulsa rally, John Karl reports
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent John Karl reported that President Trump was 'livid' over the smaller-than-expected crowd at his Tulsa rally.



The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpentertainmentmusicmusic newspolitics2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
POLITICS
Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
OC 'Dreamers' relieved by Supreme Court ruling on DACA
Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC face covering debate heating up amid calls to enforce statewide order
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Passenger at LAX removed from flight for not wearing mask
DA Jackie Lacey facing wavering support amid re-election bid
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Riverside nightclub
Police investigate after woman accused of driving through CA protest
Show More
Deputies, protesters clash at march over Gardena deputy-involved shooting
Disney+ drops trailer for filmed version of 'Hamilton'
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage
Rotten egg smell in IE blamed on Salton Sea
More TOP STORIES News