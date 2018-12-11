POLITICS

Torrance rethinking fines for street-sweeping parking tickets

TORRANCE, Calif. --
The city of Torrance is rethinking its street sweeping program.


The program was enacted in 2014 to comply with new Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Board regulations.

Those rules threatened fines of $10,000 daily against cities if their storm runoff sends large amounts of debris into local watersheds.

But the water quality board rarely, if ever, fines cities that don't comply.

This fact has Torrance City Council members questioning why they have the program.

Cars parked on streets during street sweeping hours get hit with a $43 ticket.

Critics say that fine is too punitive.

The City Council voted 6-1 to separate street-sweeping tickets from other traffic violations so the number of citations can be tracked better.

The vote also ordered staff to get written confirmation from the water quality board of what will happen if the city scraps the street sweeping program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkingticketsTorrance
POLITICS
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Pasadena students create art piece to spark dialogue on immigration
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
LA City Council OKs Venice homeless shelter
VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera stealing video doorbell
Milo, dog thrown off Hollywood roof, slowly recovering
Man arrested with loaded gun, ammo at OC park, police say
Pasadena students create art piece to spark dialogue on immigration
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
Homemade porn, photos of nude women found in former USC doctor's storage unit
Show More
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
Delta bans animals on long flights
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Reward offered in hit-run death of beloved Redlands crossing guard
More News