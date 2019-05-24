President Donald Trump

Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections in health services

WASHINGTON -- A new Trump administration rule would roll back sex discrimination protection for transgender people in health services.

In the proposed rule issued Friday, the Health and Human Services Department says laws banning sex discrimination in health care don't apply to people's "gender identity." LGBT groups have long warned such a move could lead to denial of needed medical care.

That rule reverses the policy of the Obama administration, which had found that sex discrimination laws do protect transgender people.

The rule faces a 60-day comment period and court challenges are expected.

See more stories on President Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthgaylgbtqtransgendergay rightsu.s. & worldpoliticshealth carepresident donald trumpbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Rep. Swalwell says he's dropping out of presidential race
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Billionaire Tom Steyer reconsiders presidential run
Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News