POLITICS

President Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels, calls her 'Horseface'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.

A federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The defamation lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a "total con job."

The judge on Monday said Trump's tweet was a "hyperbolic statement" protected under the First Amendment.

Trump tweeted: "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti called Trump's comments "outrageous."

Trump has a history of derogatory comments about women's appearances.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslawsuitcourt casestormy danielsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtwitterWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
POLITICS
Newsom leads Cox in polls; Prop 6 likely to pass, SurveyUSA finds
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Newsom leads Cox in polls; Prop 6 likely to pass, SurveyUSA finds
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Hurricane Michael blamed for 16 deaths in Florida alone
Man convicted in fatal stabbing outside IE Walmart
Dennis Hof, Nevada brothel owner, found dead
Tara Reid removed from flight at LAX, passengers say
Show More
Company behind Christian Mingle agrees to pay customers $1M
Florida families search for missing days after Hurricane Michael
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
More News