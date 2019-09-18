Politics

Trump attends another fundraiser in Los Angeles, ends CA trip with border wall visit in San Diego

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump continues his trip in Southern California Wednesday, heading from Los Angeles to San Diego.

Trump attended a fundraising breakfast in Los Angeles, an event the White House said started at 8:50 a.m. Street closures in downtown L.A. are anticipated through the midday.

Trump then headed to San Diego for another fundraiser for his re-election bid and to make a visit to the border wall in Otay Mesa.

The president arrived in California Tuesday and attended a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

He criticized the state's handling of the homeless crisis aboard Air Force One, and told reporters he would create a task force to help the homeless crisis.

"We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening,'' Trump told reporters while he was on his way to the Bay Area.
