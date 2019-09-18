Trump attends another fundraiser in Los Angeles, ends CA trip with border wall visit in San Diego

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump wrapped up a rare trip to Los Angeles with a fundraising breakfast Wednesday before departing for San Diego.
No details were immediately released about the fundraiser, which is believed to have been held at or near the InterContinental Los Angeles hotel downtown, where Trump spent the night.
The president was on the move from the hotel shortly after 10 a.m. and eventually boarded a helicopter to Los Angeles International Airport, where he briefly spoke to a group of reporters before boarding Air Force One.
Trump then headed to San Diego, where he was expected to attend another fundraiser for his re-election bid and make a visit to the border wall in Otay Mesa.
The president generated a great deal of buzz during his trip to the Golden State, including an announcement that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators.
The fundraising swing was one of a few visits to the Los Angeles area for the Republican president who has long been at odds with California's Democratic leadership. While flying to California Tuesday, he reiterated to reporters aboard Air Force one that he may take a more active role in combating the homelessness problem in the Southland and around the state.
"We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening,'' Trump said. "... We have people living in our ... best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings ... where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes, where they went to those locations because of the prestige. In many cases, they (building tenants) came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents. Hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave."
Trump did not make any public appearances during his third visit to Los Angeles County as president. He participated in a roundtable discussion with supporters and spoke at a dinner fundraiser Tuesday at the Beverly Hills home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer, a major Trump and Republican Party donor.
Outside the fundraiser, a scuffle broke out between an anti-Trump group and Trump supporters after protesters appeared to light an American flag on fire.
Trump kicked off his California fundraising efforts with a $3 million Palo Alto luncheon, followed by the $5 million Beverly Hills dinner. He's expected to bring in another $7 million with the L.A. breakfast fundraiser and San Diego luncheon.
City News Service contributed to this story.
