Politics

'Socialism will kill Houston's economy': Trump campaign flying banner over Houston ahead of debate

HOUSTON, Texas -- President Donald Trump's campaign is flying a massive banner over Houston ahead of Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Texas.

The message reads, "Socialism will kill Houston's economy."

The campaign is spending around $7,500 for the flight and production of the ad.

According to ABC News, this isn't the first time the campaign utilized the sky to spread its message. Over Labor Day, the president's reelection campaign targeted beaches in key swing states with airborne banners.

The debate will air live on ABC in English and on Univision in Spanish at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.

You can watch a live-stream of the debate on this ABC station's website. It will also stream on Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trump2020 presidential electionpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Identity theft suspect arrested after trying to buy Clippers season tickets
Moreno Valley teacher selected as first-ever Farmer Boys bacon intern
Four murals unveiled at grand opening of LA Plaza Village
Show More
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle
4-year-old is first flu-related death in Riverside County this season
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
Rescued otter pup has new home at SeaWorld San Diego
More TOP STORIES News