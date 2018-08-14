POLITICS

Trump campaign files arbitration against Omarosa for violating breach of secrecy agreement

Omarosa Manigault, right, and boxing promoter Don King, center, listen as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the Pastors Leadership Conference. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

A campaign aide tells The Associated Press that it is filing the claim with the America Arbitration Association in New York, claiming her explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign.

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump re-election effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.

MORE: President Trump, former aide Omarosa spar over claim he used racial slur
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump and former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman faced off in a messy clash that involved an explosive tell-all book, secret recordings, an ethnic slur and plenty of insults.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldomarosa manigault newman
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump, Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
More Politics
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after gas station altercation in Santa Ana
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 20
LAUSD students head back to class for 1st day of school
Vets warning about respiratory infection affecting dogs
Holy Fire containment rises to 59 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Show More
Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in IE
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
Bodycam video shows Vegas officer shooting man with knife
More News