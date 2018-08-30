POLITICS

Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees, citing budget

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump has told Congress he is canceling a pay raise that most civilian federal employees were due to receive in January, citing budgetary constraints.

Trump informed House and Senate leaders in a letter sent Thursday.

Trump says in the letter that locality pay increases would cost $25 billion, on top of a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for most civilian government employees.

He cites the costs and says: "We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases." Trump says he's determined that for 2019 "both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppay raisebudgetu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
California legislature passes bill to raise gun buying age to 21
Thousands brave Arizona heat to honor McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Encino resident charged with threats to Globe over Trump editorials
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
Pregnant woman shot, killed at El Monte home; husband sought
Manhattan Beach police release sketch of rape suspect
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
Mark Hamill responds to bullied Riverside County boy
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
California legislature passes bill to raise gun buying age to 21
Show More
Fetus found in Sherman Oaks store prompts investigation
Gov. Brown signs bill to create election cybersecurity office
Canadian woman, daughter reported missing during Bay Area camping trip
Maui look-alike from 'Moana' arrested on suspicion of grand theft
Woman saves man's life on their first date
More News