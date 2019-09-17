Politics

Trump seeks to appeal to Hispanic voters in New Mexico rally

By ABC7.com staff
At a campaign stop in New Mexico, President Donald Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters as he seeks re-election in 2020.

Trump mentioned one of his advisers, Steve Cortes, a member of his campaign's Hispanic Advisory Council.

"He happens to be Hispanic, but I've never quite figured it out because he looks more like a WASP than I do," Trump said.

He added: "There is nobody that loves his country more or Hispanic more than Steve Cortes."



The president's appearance in New Mexico appears to be part of his campaign's strategy to flip that state next year.

A Republican presidential candidate has not won New Mexico since 2004.

In the meantime, Trump is visiting California on Tuesday.

Streets are expected to be closed around downtown Los Angeles when Trump arrives and protesters are expected to greet his appearances. His events in Los Angeles, San Diego and the Bay Area are expected to bring in some $15 million to his re-election campaign.
