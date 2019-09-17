Trump seeks to appeal to Hispanic voters in New Mexico rally

Trump mentioned one of his advisers, Steve Cortes, a member of his campaign's Hispanic Advisory Council.
"He happens to be Hispanic, but I've never quite figured it out because he looks more like a WASP than I do," Trump said.
He added: "There is nobody that loves his country more or Hispanic more than Steve Cortes."
Re: the President’s comments to me last night at the rally — awkward phrasing but he was merely trying to point out that I love this country AND Hispanics a whole lot, joking that he can’t tell which I love more. Critics should stop imputing malice where there is none. #MAGA— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 17, 2019
The president's appearance in New Mexico appears to be part of his campaign's strategy to flip that state next year.
A Republican presidential candidate has not won New Mexico since 2004.
In the meantime, Trump is visiting California on Tuesday.
Streets are expected to be closed around downtown Los Angeles when Trump arrives and protesters are expected to greet his appearances. His events in Los Angeles, San Diego and the Bay Area are expected to bring in some $15 million to his re-election campaign.