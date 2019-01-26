PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump donates $100,000 from presidential salary to alcoholism research

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump has donated a portion of his salary to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems. Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has donated his salary from the third quarter of 2018 to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems.

The White House says Trump donated $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Alcoholism is a personal issue for the president. His older brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism, and the president has said he learned from his brother's experience.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.

By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies. The departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, among others, have accepted Trump's donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsalcoholhealthresearchsciencePresident Donald Trumpgovernmentdonations
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Rep. Karen Bass pledges renewed effort to end shutdown
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
More Politics
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash
Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82
Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
Suspect accused of attempting to attack girl with pocketknife in OC
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Show More
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
2 Metro projects involve good and not-so-good news
Tips to save money on pet's prescriptions
More News