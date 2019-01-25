GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Trump expected to float deal to end shutdown, for now, without border wall money, ABC News reports

President Trump is expected to make remarks regarding the government shutdown in the Rose Garden at 1:30 p.m. ET.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a proposal to temporarily reopen government, ending the 35-day shutdown with a clean bill to end the shutdown without obtaining any funding for his $5.7 billion border wall request, according to congressional and White House sources.

Trump is set to speak from the White House on Friday afternoon about the partial government shutdown.

His appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweets that Trump will "make remarks" but she's offering no more details about what the president will say.

Kenneth Moton has the latest on day 34 of the government shutdown.



This comes a day after a splintered Senate swatted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the partial government shutdown on Thursday, leaving President Trump and Congress with no obvious formula for halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies and the damage it is inflicting around the country.

Longest government shutdowns in history: A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns

ABCNews and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
