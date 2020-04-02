Coronavirus

Federal strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment nearly depleted, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is acknowledging that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted of personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

"It is," Trump told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday, "because we're sending it directly to hospitals."

Concerns about the stockpile levels were first reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Trump has said that the stockpile has almost 10,000 ventilators but that the administration has been keeping close hold on them so they can be deployed quickly to states that need them. But he said the administration had agreed to ship out 1,000 ventilators.

He says, "We have to have the flexibility of moving the ventilators to where the virus is going."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing will be necessary
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Doctors: Heart conditions make you vulnerable to COVID-19
Some LA Farmers markets reopen with new distancing guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3,518
Here's what SoCal residents need to know about rent amid COVID-19 outbreak
Some LA Farmers markets reopen with new distancing guidelines
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Show More
Doctors: Heart conditions make you vulnerable to COVID-19
VIDEO: Paramedic nearly hit by skidding car on front lawn
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, April 1
Coronavirus: LA County moves to support restaurants turned mini grocery stores
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
More TOP STORIES News