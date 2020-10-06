Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after 2020 election

By Aamer Madhani
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "not negotiating in good faith" and said he's asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted.



Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after Trump ordered a stop to negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusthe white housegovernmentpresident donald trumpcongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive wanted for double murder arrested in Burbank
Newsom warns of 'second wave,' urges CA to be vigilant against COVID
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
Transgender woman brutally stabbed in MacArthur Park
Show More
Woman found shot to death near 710 Fwy in Paramount
Northern California firefighter loses new home in wildfire
Bay Area DA reopens investigation into Oscar Grant's death
Group sues to block California boardroom diversity law
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
More TOP STORIES News