President Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general

In this image provided by the Department of Transportation, deputy transportation secretary Jeffrey Rosen is shown in his official portrait in Washington. (Department of Transportation via AP)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
President Donald Trump has nominated Jeffrey Rosen to be the next deputy attorney general.

Rosen is current the deputy transportation secretary and oversees the department's day-to-day operations.

He also served as general counsel and a senior policy adviser at the White House Office of Management and Budget from 2006 to 2009.

Rosen previously worked as a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP - the same law firm as the new attorney general, William Barr.

The current deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is expected to leave his post in March. His departure had been expected after Barr was confirmed last week.

Rosenstein had overseen special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Barr now oversees the remaining work in the Russia probe.
