President Donald Trump says he is planning to deliver his State of the Union address next week in front of a joint session of Congress - despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that he delay.Trump issued a letter to Pelosi on Wednesday. In it he dismisses her suggestion the speech should be postponed or delivered in writing due to security issues related to the partial government shutdown. Declaring there are "no security concerns," Trump says he will fulfill his "Constitutional duty."Trump adds that it would be "so very sad" for the country if the address is not given as planned on Jan. 29.Pelosi last week cited the impact of the ongoing shutdown on the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said the agencies were prepared to support the speech.