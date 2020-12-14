Politics

Trump says Attorney General William Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

By Michael Balsamo
WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump's staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the president's baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into president-elect Joe Biden's son.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation. "As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted.




Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr's statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled "an outstanding person," will become Acting Attorney General.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsattorney generaldepartment of justicegovernmentpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA nurse among 1st in CA to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
COVID-19 vaccine poll: Will you get inoculated?
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments land at LAX
Orange County expecting 1st COVID-19 vaccines by Wednesday
WATCH LIVE | COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
Show More
SoCal strip club stays open amid legal battle against state
Ventura restaurants remain open despite outdoor dining ban
Gov. Newsom facing possible recall election
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
More TOP STORIES News