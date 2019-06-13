Politics

Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals in ABC News exclusive interview

President Donald Trump spent two days with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview that covered the Mueller investigation, early polling results for the 2020 race and the new Air Force One design.

Trump said that if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he'd be open to accepting it and that he'd have no obligation to call in the FBI.

"I think I'd want to hear it," he said, adding, "There's nothing wrong with listening."

The role of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in organizing a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering negative information on Hillary Clinton was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the last presidential campaign.

Mueller painstakingly documented Russian efforts to boost Trump's campaign and undermine that of his Democratic rival. But while Mueller's investigation didn't establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump's campaign, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks in 2016 and celebrated information exposed by Russian hackers.

One of Trump's challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, called foreign interference a "threat to our national security" on Twitter.


Several of Trump's other Democratic opponents in the 2020 race, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, repeated their calls to begin impeachment hearings in the wake of the president's latest remarks.

Asked by ABC News whether his advisers should accept information on an opponent from Russia, China or another nation or call the FBI in 2020, Trump said, "I think maybe you do both," expressing openness to reviewing the information.
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans reports on ABC News exclusive interviewwith President Donald Trump.


After the interview aired, Trump took to Twitter, where he likened the act of receiving dirt from Russia on political opponents to his recent meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.




Trump also lashed out on the subject of early 2020 polls. A Quinnipiac University poll released on June 5 concluded that the race would be "too close to call" if Trump were to face off against any of the top seven Democratic candidates today. The poll also had the current top Democratic contender, Biden, with an edge over Trump.

RELATED: Who's running in 2020? Here are the Democrats who have declared they're runnning

Sources familiar with the Trump campaign told ABC News some of his team was surprised to see internal polling data that showed the president losing in key states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump denied these reports, saying "My polls show that I'm winning everywhere."

Seconds later, he asked to go off the record to call his campaign manager. The next morning he confronted Stephanopoulos about "phony polling information" on "Good Morning America." Stephanopoulos said that he had not seen the piece but had studied the polls. He asked Trump why the reports bothered him so much.

"Because it's untrue," Trump said. "I like the truth. I'm actually a very honest guy."

During the interview, Trump also shared with ABC News never-before-seen mock-ups of the Air Force One redesign that was announced last year. It's estimated to cost about $3.9 billion.


Stephanopoulos jokingly asked the president if there would be a detachable pod like in the movie "Air Force One." Smiling, the president said there would not be, but he teased there are "a couple of secrets" to come in the design.

SEE MORE: Trump shows new mock-ups of Air Force One design

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiaabc newsu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpinvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News