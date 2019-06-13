Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals in ABC News exclusive interview

Trump said that if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he'd be open to accepting it and that he'd have no obligation to call in the FBI.
"I think I'd want to hear it," he said, adding, "There's nothing wrong with listening."
The role of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in organizing a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering negative information on Hillary Clinton was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the last presidential campaign.
Mueller painstakingly documented Russian efforts to boost Trump's campaign and undermine that of his Democratic rival. But while Mueller's investigation didn't establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump's campaign, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks in 2016 and celebrated information exposed by Russian hackers.
One of Trump's challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, called foreign interference a "threat to our national security" on Twitter.
President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections. This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2019
Several of Trump's other Democratic opponents in the 2020 race, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, repeated their calls to begin impeachment hearings in the wake of the president's latest remarks.
Asked by ABC News whether his advisers should accept information on an opponent from Russia, China or another nation or call the FBI in 2020, Trump said, "I think maybe you do both," expressing openness to reviewing the information.
After the interview aired, Trump took to Twitter, where he likened the act of receiving dirt from Russia on political opponents to his recent meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.
I meet and talk to “foreign governments” every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about “Everything!” Should I immediately....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
....call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Trump also lashed out on the subject of early 2020 polls. A Quinnipiac University poll released on June 5 concluded that the race would be "too close to call" if Trump were to face off against any of the top seven Democratic candidates today. The poll also had the current top Democratic contender, Biden, with an edge over Trump.
Sources familiar with the Trump campaign told ABC News some of his team was surprised to see internal polling data that showed the president losing in key states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Trump denied these reports, saying "My polls show that I'm winning everywhere."
Seconds later, he asked to go off the record to call his campaign manager. The next morning he confronted Stephanopoulos about "phony polling information" on "Good Morning America." Stephanopoulos said that he had not seen the piece but had studied the polls. He asked Trump why the reports bothered him so much.
"Because it's untrue," Trump said. "I like the truth. I'm actually a very honest guy."
During the interview, Trump also shared with ABC News never-before-seen mock-ups of the Air Force One redesign that was announced last year. It's estimated to cost about $3.9 billion.
"Here's your new Air Force One."— ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2019
Pres. Trump reveals historic redesign of Air Force One during exclusive one-on-one with @ABC News' @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/O1PvHw9Bcu pic.twitter.com/FrAoOKTHkt
Stephanopoulos jokingly asked the president if there would be a detachable pod like in the movie "Air Force One." Smiling, the president said there would not be, but he teased there are "a couple of secrets" to come in the design.
