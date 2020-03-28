Coronavirus

Trump says he's considering 14-day 'enforceable quarantine' for NY, NJ, CT

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus as he walks to Marine One to depart the White House, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he's considering an "enforceable quarantine" of two weeks for New York City and the surrounding area, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he has no idea what that means nor how it could be enforced.

"There's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short-term two weeks, on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn on Saturday.

Trump made these comments before heading to the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort, which is departing from Norfolk, Virginia to New York City.

The president said he "doesn't want to do" an enforceable quarantine for the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area "but may have to." He said if he makes this decision, an announcement will be made Saturday.

Later, Trump doubled down on his statement about a potential quarantine tweeting that "A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly."



On the South Lawn, Trump said he just spoken to Cuomo and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who ordered a quarantine of visitors from New York and New Jersey last week.

Cuomo, however, said that he only spoke to Trump recently about the USNS Comfort and does not know what an enforceable quarantine means.

"I don't know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be accomplishing. But I can tell you, I just -- I don't even like the sound of it. I'm not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it."

The president also said this measure would restrict travel from those areas because "they're having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don't want that."

"There's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short term, two weeks, on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump said,

Although Trump didn't elaborate much on the parameters of an enforceable quarantine, he did say he would not consider shutting down the New York City subways.
