President Donald Trump

Pres. Trump says US to have 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses before 2021, despite contradictions from health experts

By Zeke Miller
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. will have 100 million doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the end of 2020.

"As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately. Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice," Trump said during the Friday news conference.

He said the government will have enough vaccines to distribute to every American by April.

The president's recent statements on vaccine readiness contradict the government's top health experts.

Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had predicted that a vaccine would be available to the general public sometime in the spring or summer of 2021, a statement Trump rebutted by calling Redfield "confused."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl gives his analysis on Pres. Trump's ABC News town hall.



He also said any vaccine available in November or December would be in "very limited supply," and reserved for first responders and people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Multiple vaccine candidates deployed aggressive testing measures since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the nation in March.

At the moment, vaccines are still being tested in human subjects, and some health experts have said they believe a safe and highly effective vaccine is several months way, if not much longer.

The entire vaccine enterprise faces continued public skepticism. Only about half of Americans said they'd get vaccinated in an Associated Press-NORC poll taken in May.

EMBED More News Videos

Pres. Trump participated in a televised town hall Tuesday with uncommitted voters, hosted by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump administration opens investigation into racial bias at Princeton
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Procession for firefighter who died battling El Dorado Fire
Compton shooting: Key witness sought in ambush of deputies
Mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse of infant in IE
Bobcat Fire prompts new evacuations as blaze grows to 55K acres
Homeowner shoots 2 alleged gang members during Pico Rivera burglary
Charges possible after firefighter dies while battling El Dorado Fire
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Show More
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
Staycation ideas: Fun and safe getaways in SoCal
OC supervisor asks Trump to send funds to counties
COVID OUTBREAK: 10 test positive after attending IE family backyard BBQ
More TOP STORIES News