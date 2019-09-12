2020 presidential election

Trump thinks Biden, Warren or Sanders will 'take it to the end' ahead of Democratic debate

WASHINGTON -- Hours before the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democratic primary field and identified the three candidates he thinks will "take it to the end."

Trump said Thursday that he thinks he'll face former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders next year. He said, "It's going to be one of those three."

"But you never know in politics, do you?" he added.

"They all have their weaknesses and their strengths. I think that they're very different. They certainly have a lot of different voices up there," Trump said.



Trump said he's going to catch up on the Democratic debate once he returns from Baltimore, where he is traveling to address congressional Republicans on Thursday evening.

He said, "It's going to be very interesting. I'm going to have to watch it as a rerun."

The third Democratic debate will air live on ABC Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT. Click here to find out how to watch.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocratselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Identity theft suspect arrested after trying to buy Clippers season tickets
Moreno Valley teacher selected as first-ever Farmer Boys bacon intern
Four murals unveiled at grand opening of LA Plaza Village
Show More
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle
4-year-old is first flu-related death in Riverside County this season
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
Rescued otter pup has new home at SeaWorld San Diego
More TOP STORIES News