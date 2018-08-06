NEW: Trump admin reimposes sanctions "lifted under the horrible Iran deal."



“Our policy is based on a clear-eyed assessment of the Iranian dictatorship, its sponsorship of terrorism, and its continuing aggression in the Middle East and all around the world,” Pres. Trump says. pic.twitter.com/QSs9CN8zXz — ABC News (@ABC) August 6, 2018

President Donald Trump is signing an executive order reimposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal. He says the U.S. policy is to levy "maximum economic pressure" on the country.In a statement Monday, Trump restated his opinion that the 2015 international accord to freeze Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions was a "horrible, one-sided deal." He says it left the Iranian government flush with cash to use to fuel conflict in the Middle East.Trump says the U.S. is urging all nations "to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation."Trump warned that those that don't wind down their ties to the Iranian economy "risk severe consequences" under the reimposed sanctions.