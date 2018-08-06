POLITICS

President Trump signs executive order reimposing many Iran sanctions

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the economy on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is signing an executive order reimposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal. He says the U.S. policy is to levy "maximum economic pressure" on the country.


In a statement Monday, Trump restated his opinion that the 2015 international accord to freeze Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions was a "horrible, one-sided deal." He says it left the Iranian government flush with cash to use to fuel conflict in the Middle East.

Trump says the U.S. is urging all nations "to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation."

Trump warned that those that don't wind down their ties to the Iranian economy "risk severe consequences" under the reimposed sanctions.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
