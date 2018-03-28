My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California's Sanctuary laws.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

....release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

President Trump on Wednesday expressed support for residents and elected officials in Orange County who oppose California's sanctuary state law."My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies," the president said on Twitter. "California's Sanctuary laws release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders."Trump's tweets came the morning after the Mission Viejo City Council approved a resolution in support of Los Alamitos, whose own council recently voted to exempt that city from the California Values Act.Mission Viejo councilmembers heard about two hours of public comment before voting unanimously to pass the city's resolution."We have a bunch of spoiled brats up in Sacramento who think they can pick which laws to keep and which laws they can ignore, and we cannot have that," one man said in remarks to the council.Of the approximately four dozen people who took to a podium to speak about the resolution, only four said they were opposed to it. Several audience members erupted in cheers after the vote.Among the measure's opponents was Mission Viejo resident Mike Rotcher."When local law enforcement is enforcing these federal immigration policies, it actually makes the communities less safe because immigrants are more reticent to talk to the police," Rotcher said.Mayor Ed Sachs described himself as "a person who believes in the rule of law, number one.""Number two," the mayor said, "I believe that if you come here illegally you've broken the law."The Mission Viejo council's vote was held hours after the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join the Trump administration's lawsuit against the sanctuary state law.