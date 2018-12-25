POLITICS

President Trump tells 7-year-old boy that believing in Santa at his age is 'marginal'

EMBED </>More Videos

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Christmas Eve took calls from children anxious to find out where Santa was on his gift-giving journey.

In one conversation, Trump asked a 7-year-old named Coleman, "Are you still a believer in Santa?" He listened for a moment before adding, "Because at 7, it's marginal, right?" Trump listened again and chuckled before saying, "Well, you just enjoy yourself."

Mrs. Trump told a caller that Santa was in the Sahara. Several minutes later, she reported that Santa was far away in Morocco but would be at the caller's home on Christmas morning.

Mrs. Trump later tweeted that helping children track Santa "is becoming one of my favorite traditions!"

The NORAD Tracks Santa program became a Christmas Eve tradition after a child mistakenly called the forerunner to the North American Aerospace Defense Command in 1955 and asked to speak to Santa.

The program wasn't affected by the government shutdown. It's run by volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado using pre-approved funding.

The Trumps later traveled to Washington National Cathedral to attend the Solemn Holy Eucharist of Christmas Eve. The cathedral's website said the program included readings from Holy Scripture, favorite congregational hymns and seasonal choral and instrumental music as well as Holy Communion. Passes were required.

Trump most likely would have been attending Christmas services at a church near his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. But he scrapped plans to head to Florida for the holidays after parts of the government were forced to shut down indefinitely in a budget stalemate with Congress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschristmasPresident Donald Trumpsanta clausu.s. & worldchildrenWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Lawmaker wants congressional gym, sauna closed during shutdown
5 things to know about a government shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
'Hello Maggie' a touching tale of boy's friendship with bird
Pomona mom praying for Christmas miracle kidney transplant
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Greyhound rescuers to see influx as Florida bans racing
2 million Californians issued Real IDs now need to show extra documentation
$5 poker bet wins $1 million at NJ casino
Ground turkey recalled amid salmonella concerns
Brown orders new DNA tests in Kevin Cooper case
Show More
Suspect arrested in defacing of Trump's Hollywood star
IE church to still hold Christmas Eve services after fire breaks out
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
More News