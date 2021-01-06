Politics

Trump, in video, tells 'very special' protesters to go home but keeps up false election attacks; Twitter flags it for 'risk of violence'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, in a video message posted to Twitter, told supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power to "go home" but kept up false election attacks and called backers "very special."

Trump opened his video, saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Twitter posted a warning to the tweet that said: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence." Twitter also blocked any retweets, replies, likes and quote tweets.

Joe Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."



It came after President-elect Joe Biden called the violent protests "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."

A woman was reportedly shot inside the Capitol amid the melee.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress's formal approval of Biden's win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Other Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcpresidential inaugurationriotprotestpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 1 reportedly shot as angry Trump supporters swarm Capitol
Trump supporters rally in downtown LA; unlawful assembly declared
Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at DC Capitol
Ossoff projected to win, meaning Democrats to control Senate
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
Show More
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, new CA stimulus
Dr. Dre's home target of burglary ring while he was hospitalized
Newsom recall campaign garners 1 million signatures
LA County COVID deaths surpass 11K, hospitalizations top 8K
More TOP STORIES News