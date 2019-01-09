POLITICS

President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California wildfires

Gov.-elect Gavin Newson, FEMA Director Brock Long, President Donald Trump, Paradise mayor Jody Jones and Gov. Jerry Brown tour the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park on Nov. 17. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Regional Pool/Sacramento Bee via AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to the State of California.

"Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen," Trump tweeted. "Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!"

This isn't the first time the president has criticized California for its handling of wildfires.

Back in November, he blamed wildfires across the state on quote gross mismanagement, sparking backlash from firefighters and state leaders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldCamp FirewildfirecaliforniaFEMAdonald trumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
More Politics
Top Stories
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Show More
Jury to decide if Mongols must forfeit logo
New Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes office
Mother of murder victim Joseph McStay testifies in trial
CA could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts
Experts say too much variety may be dieter's downfall
More News