President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to the State of California."Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen," Trump tweeted. "Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!"This isn't the first time the president has criticized California for its handling of wildfires.Back in November, he blamed wildfires across the state on quote gross mismanagement, sparking backlash from firefighters and state leaders.