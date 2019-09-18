Politics

Trump to attend another fundraiser in LA, ends California trip with border wall visit in San Diego

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump continues his trip in Southern California Wednesday, spending part of the morning in Los Angeles before heading to San Diego.

Trump is expected to attend a fundraising breakfast in Los Angeles, an event the White House said would start at 8:50 a.m. Street closures in downtown L.A. are anticipated through the midday.

Trump will then head to San Diego for another fundraiser for his re-election bid and make a visit to the border wall.

The president arrived in California Tuesday and attended a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

He criticized the state's handling of the homeless crisis aboard Air Force One, and told reporters he would create a task force to help the homeless crisis.

"We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening,'' Trump told reporters while he was on his way to the Bay Area.
