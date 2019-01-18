POLITICS

Government shutdown: Trump teases announcement set for Saturday

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he will make a major announcement on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon from the White House.


Trump and Democrats in Congress remain far apart over Trump's insistence on funding for a wall along the Mexican border as the price of reopening the government.

The two sides have traded taunts and avoided talks so far this week. Trump says the announcement will take place at 3 p.m. He says the announcement involves "the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border."

The political stakes are high as the shutdown moves into a fifth week, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay and no outward signs of resolution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Measure W will fund projects to recycle rainwater
Trump to hold 2nd summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
More Politics
Top Stories
LAUSD teachers strike: Bargaining talks continue on Day 5
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Women's March, OneLife LA walk expected in downtown LA Saturday
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
VIDEO: Teachers, supporters make human chain to show solidarity during strike
Pygmy sperm whale euthanized in Malibu
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Disneyland celebrates Mickey and Minnie's 90 year-anniversary
Show More
SoCal snow: Local mountains walloped with fresh snow
Measure W will fund projects to recycle rainwater
Shake Shack offers Rams fans free burgers
Man accused of throwing coffee on McDonald's worker arrested
Parents sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
More News